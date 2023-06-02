GI Joe's Firefly Gets Ready for a BBQ with Mezco Toyz One:12 Get ready to enhance your G.I. Joe collection with a brand new 6 inch figure from Mezco Toyz that is ready to turn up the heat

GI Joe is still going strong as everyone's favorite All-American Hero continues to shine with some brand new collectibles. While Hasbro's GI Joe Classified Series continues to thrive, a new series of figures are starting to grow in popularity. Releasing from Mezco Toyz, their latest set of One: 12 Collective figures have started to grow. A brand new GI Joe figure has been unveiled as Cobra Commander's demolitions expert, and the saboteur has arrived with Firefly. It's time to bring some Joe's to the barbecue with his brand new release that is packed with Cobra price and firepower to keep fans entertained for days.

Firefly is packed with some incredible detail as well as a nice set of accessories like three heads and ten pairs of hands. But it is his armory that really shines for his arsenal, from mission techs like goggles, and flying drones, to more deadly options like knives, grenades, explosives, and guns. These figures really do step up the game for the GI Joe franchise, and fans will surely not want to miss bringing Firefly to the party for $112. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he is set to arrive in February 2024. Be sure to check out some of the other Mezco Toyz Joe figures like Storm Shadow, Snake Eyes, Destro, and Roadblock.

Turn Up the Heat with Mezco's G.I. Joe: Firefly

"Enter Firefly, Cobra's stealth and infiltration specialist, and latest addition to the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Firefly is outfitted in a Cobra-issued camo uniform with Cobra insignia, chest harness, utility belt, thigh holsters, and tactical boots. A backpack is included which is used for flying and rover drone storage and can attach to the back of his chest harness. Firefly comes complete with 3 head portraits in varying expressions."

"The master of sabotage packs an expansive arsenal including two flying drones, one rover drone, a handgun, submachine gun, multiple styles of grenades, explosive devices, and much more. Firefly is shrouded in mystery – his real name, true background, and what he looks like are unknown. The saboteur is known for his handiwork with explosives, always placing his charges in the proper location for maximum damage. Firefly's fees are always paid in advance. He makes no guarantees and gives no refunds."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE FIREFLY FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Cobra-issued camo uniform

Chest harness

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt

Thigh holsters

Knee armor

Tactical boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) backpack

One (1) wrist communicator

One (1) walkie-talkie

One (1) tablet computer

One (1) rover drone

One (1) handgun with three (3) removable magazines

One (1) submachine gun with three (3) removable magazines

One (1) large tactical knife and holster (attaches to boot or forearm)

One (1) pair of goggles

Two (2) flying drones

Two (2) explosive devices

Two (2) detonators

Two (2) small knives and holsters (attaches to boot or forearm)

Two (2) pouches (attaches to utility belt)

Two (2) drone smoke trail FX

Three (3) gun blast FX

Six (6) grenades in varying styles

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

