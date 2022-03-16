First Two Godzilla Ultimates Figures Announced By Super7

Godzilla is joining the Ultimates line over at Super7, and boy, did they start with a bang. The first two figures in the new line were revealed this afternoon and put up for preorder, as the 1989 version of The King Of The Monsters is joined by Biollante from the 1989 fan-favorite film Godzilla vs. Biollante. Each film in the new Toho Ultimates line stands around 8 inches tall and includes swappable heads and hands for Godzilla, a vine-covered neck and swappable heads, and plant monster tentacles for Biollante. Both will feature detailed sculpts, premium paint aps, and lots of articulation. Each figure costs $85 and is up for order until April 15th. Check them out below.

Godzilla Ultimates Feel Like Figures Super7 Was Destined To Make

"Super7 is kicking off the Toho line of ULTIMATES! with the stars of the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante! A scientist learned his lesson about DNA tampering the hard way, accidentally creating a hybrid rose monster containing the spirit of his deceased daughter. Meanwhile, terrorists have released Godzilla from its volcanic prison within Mt. Mihara, setting up an epic showdown between the two kaiju. Recreate your favorite moments from the film with these monstrous 8" tall, intricately detailed, highly articulated ULTIMATES! figures of Godzilla and Biollante! Available to preorder until April 15, expected delivery Winter 2022. Don't let the chance to add these Toho ULTIMATES! figures to your kaiju collection become a giant missed opportunity!"

Here is a short video on the new figures as well:

This is a dream line for lots of people, and though the price tag is heavy, the figures already look to be worth every penny. That 89 Godzilla is maybe the best look in the characters history, so it was smart to start the line there. And Biollante features such a wonderful-looking sculpt as well. Really looking forward to getting my hands on these. Preorders are live right here.