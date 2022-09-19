Good Smile Brings Nightmares to Life with New Silent Hill Statue

It is still crazy to me that in this era of reboots, prequels, and sequels, we have not seen a new Silent Hill game. Hell, we are even getting the return of Dead Space, and if there was a time for this series to return, it is now. Horror is bigger than ever, and scary video games have been slacking in the past couple of years, so the return of a classic like Silent Hill would do wonders. Until the day we see the return of this series, Good Smile Company has announced their latest Pop Up Parade statue as they revisit Silent Hill 2. Before the doctor sees you, the nurse wants to have some words with you, and it won't be pleasant.

The Silent Hill 2 Bubble Head Nurse is back, and she is here to assist with your check-up and help your horror collection. Coming in at roughly 7" tall, this sinister creature is captured horrifically with gruesome and weather deco. She is placed in a creepy position and will haunt any gamer's collection with her beauty. The Pop Up Parade Silent Hill 2 Bubble Head Nurse is priced at $33.99 and is set for a May 2023 release. She is up for pre-order right here, and pre-orders will stay open until October 17, 2022, so get yours while you can!

"The mad nurse dressed in white uniform is joining the POP UP PARADE series! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Silent Hill 2" comes the Bubble Head Nurse – the sinister monster with an oddly sensual charm. Be sure to add her in your collection!"