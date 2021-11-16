Good Smile Rereleasing Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel's Swordfish II

Cowboy Bebop is back in the headlines once again as the hit anime series heads to Netflix with a brand new live-action story. This live-action series will easily get plenty more fans involved with the show, and Good Smile Company is counting on it. In preparing for the booming popularity of Cowboy Bebop, they have announced the release of their popular 1/48 scale model of Spike Spiegel's Swordfish II spaceship. Originally released in December 2019, this incredible Cowboy Bebop model measures 14.2 inches long and 12" wide and is loaded with features. Some of these extras include articulated wings, landing gears, moving guns, removable cockpit with mini Spike, open and close canopy, and LED with a light-up engine and headlights. This is not a cheap model either, as Spike Spiegel's Swordfish II comes in at $395.99 and is set to release in February 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here and are set to stay open until January 5, 2022, so get yours while you can.

"To the cowboys who haven't woken from the dream——the definitive Swordfish II memorial model. From the anime series "Cowboy Bebop" comes a 1/48 scale model of Spike Spiegel's Swordfish II. Under the supervision of mechanical designer Kimitoshi Yamane, the unique design of the Swordfish II has been faithfully captured with fully articulated parts, light-up elements and highly detailed paintwork."

"The model features articulated folding wings, landing gear that can be displayed both retracted and deployed, swiveling ailerons, a telescoping and swiveling plasma cannon, an articulated air brake, removable cockpit unit, a canopy that can be opened and closed, an included pilot figure and a special stand. The model features an ABS construction with parts such as the landing gear made using alloy. Utilizing advanced weathering techniques, the model has been created with a realistic, vintage appearance. Removable and interchangeable parts to display the maintenance hatches opened are also included. Lights on the ship and the engine thrust reverser light up using the included LEDs."