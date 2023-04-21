Goro Turns the Mortal Kombat Red with New Storm Collectibles Figure A new kontestant comes to life as Storm Collectibles is back with their latest 1/12 scale figure from Mortal Kombat with Goro

Storm Collectibles is back with a brand new 1/12 scale figure for their massive and popular Mortal Kombat line. If there is one company that is truly dominating the world of Mortal Kombat, it is Storm Collectibles. Their figures are remarkable and are packed with next level detail and accessories that bring these fighters right off the screen. Their latest release is an icon from the game's franchise as Goro is back and ready to turn the tournament arena red. Prince Goro is a 4,000-year-old half-human dragon man, and he was the champion of Mortal Kombat for generations. He is one of the original characters that debuted in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game as the sub-boss back in 1992.

This deadly warrior is back and ready to destroy and kontestant in your collection, thanks to Storm Collectibles. This massive figure will feature his appearance from his first playable game with Mortal Kombat X. His four armed design is beautifully crafted, and Storm Collectibles has included three interchangeable heads as well as pairs of hands. Goro is a legend in the game and outside of it, so it is remarkable to see him come to life. Collectors can bring home the might of Goro in Q3 2023 for $104.99 right here.

Prince Goro Rises with New Mortal Kombat Figure

"Prince GORO has brought much honor to the Shokan race by serving Shao Kahn. His bloody achievements include crushed rebellions and conquered provinces. During the past 500 years he has been celebrated for winning the last nine Mortal Kombat tournaments for Outworld. Should he defeat Earthrealm's champion this time, he will become more than legendary. His victory is assured. There are none in Earthrealm who can withstand the might of Goro."

Features:

3 x Interchangeable Head Sculpt

4 x Pairs of Hand

Estimated Release Date: Q3 2023