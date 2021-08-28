Gwenpool is Back with New Nendoroid From Good Smile

Gwenpool is easily one of my favorite Marvel Comics characters with a fun design, hilarious story, and an all around badass. Gwen Poole was an average kid but then was transported to the world of Marvel Comics with all of the knowledge of her comic book exploits. She breaks the 4th wall and even has the power to going in between the planes of the comics. Her comic book stories might be on hold, but Good Smile Company continues to explore their wild world with her brand new Nendoroid figure. Gwenpool is ready for action with this beautifully detailed figure that is loaded with swappable parts and accessories.

Gwenpool comes with two different head sculpts with masked and unmasked, and her masked design does get an extra expression. For weapons, she will come with her trusty swords, scabbard, and some fun accessories like a penguin backpack, Jeff the Land Shark, hood part. The Marvel Comics Gwenpool Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at roughly $80 and is set to release in February 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but she will be located right here when live.

"Gwenpool joins the Nendoroid series! From the Marvel Comics series "Gwenpool" comes a Nendoroid of Gwenpool! She comes with two masked face plates—a standard expression and a panicked expression—as well as two unmasked face plates—a smiling expression and a winking expression. Optional parts include a mask hood part to display her with when she has her mask off, her swords, scabbards, penguin backpack, a "THE END" clear sheet and a miniature figure of Jeff the Land Shark with articulated front legs. The Nendoroid is fully articulated, making it easy to create a variety of poses. Be sure to add her to your collection!"