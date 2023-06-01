GI Joe Classified Preorders Up To Kick Off Yo Joe June Welcome to Yo Joe June! Let's celebrate with some brand new GI Joe Classified preorders, which are now live for you to grab.

GI Joe Classified has been a quiet brand as of late, but all that changed today as Hasbro kicked off Yo Joe June with a bang. Four new preorders went live today, all previous reveals and all exclusives, but man, it felt like forever since we had a preorder go up. Two new figures for Target and their Tiger Force/Python Patrol series, a deluxe figure set exclusive to Pulse, and yet another tropp-building variant for Amazon and fan channels. All of this will build to the next GI Joe HasLab reveal they have been teasing for months. Check out the figures below.

GI Joe Classified Yo Joe June Reveals

First up, a Python Patrol Crimson Guard is sure to be the most popular of the preorders today. Something about the Python Patrol figures makes collectors wild, and when you mix that with the Crimson Guard, you have a home run. This is exclusive to Target.

Can't have Python Patrol without Tiger Force. The GI Joe Classified battle adds the variant of Dusty as well. Will you use the helmet or the goggles? This is a Target exclusive as well.

Just like in the old days, they are never going to stop making BATs and troop builders in every variant you can think of. So say hello to the Arctic BAT. I love the coloring on this one; there are new attachments, which should also be popular. This one is an Amazon and fan channel exclusive.

Finally, a new vehicle is joining the line, kind of. I always loved the trouble bubble, and this one looks pretty epic. I am surprised they made this a Pulse exclusive; I thought it would get a wider release than that. But, overall, very cool figure.

You can see all the GI Joe Classified reveals in more detail in the reveal video below. You can preorder at the links as well right now.

