Hasbro Pulse UK Has Launched Today, Orders Are Available Now

Hasbro is launching its direct-to-consumer platform Pulse in the UK today. Built as a site where fans can preorder figures from Marvel Legends, Star Wars, Power Rangers, GI Joe, Transformers, My Little Pony, and more straight from Hasbro, the service launched a couple of years ago in the US and has seen membership and sales spike through the roof. This will also be a way for UK collectors to get their hands on what are usually US store exclusives like GI Joe Cobra Island Classified figures and more. You can go here to check out the service and read all kinds of info about this down below.

Hasbro Pulse UK Includes US Exclusives

Hasbro, Inc. has announced that the successful online destination for fans and collectors, Hasbro Pulse, which has previously only been available to consumers in the United States and Canada, will now officially launch a second site dedicated to consumers based in the UK. Hasbro Pulse serves as a source for Hasbro product offerings, news, and experiences for iconic Hasbro properties, including G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, and Transformers, as well as premier partner brands Marvel, Star Wars™, Fortnite, and Ghostbusters.

Launching Wednesday 10th March, the UK site will be accessible via HasbroPulse.co.uk. Pulse will offer UK-based fans unique access to Hasbro's collector-focused brands with plans to continue the platform's rollout to other European markets.

"We are proud to bring Hasbro Pulse to the engaged and vibrant UK audience," says Eric Nyman, Hasbro Chief Consumer Officer. "The passion for Hasbro's brands and immersive experiences spans the globe. We are thrilled to make our offerings accessible to our fans in the UK beginning today and are working to open up the Hasbro Pulse opportunity in other markets worldwide."

As with Hasbro Pulse US, Hasbro Pulse UK will feature hot new product releases and host programs specifically for the collector community, including pre-order launches, behind-the-scenes content, fan-focused events, and much more. Fans in the UK will also have the option to be part of Hasbro Pulse Premium – the ultimate status upgrade that gives fans member-only perks, including free shipping, early access to product drops, and more. To stay up to date, fans can sign up for a Hasbro Pulse account with the option to receive weekly email updates and follow Hasbro Pulse on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.