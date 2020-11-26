New Predator Hunters from AVP Join the Hunt with Hiya Toys

The hunt begins once again as Hiya Toys adds two more Predator hunters in their 1/18 scale figure line. Hiya Toys is taking us back to the alternate 2004 with the crossover film Alien vs. Predator once again. The first Predator is a Temple Guard that comes loaded out with a great set of accessories with his wrist gauntlet that has triple blades, shuriken, calf blade, and the classic Yautja plasmacaster. This 4-inch figure is packed with high amounts of detail and will please any fan of the classic Alien hunter. Up next, we're getting another first as the Young Blood hunter comes up to bat. Joining in on the hunt for the first time, this new Predator is ready to hunt down some Xenomorphs and prove his worth. He comes loaded out with dual wrist blades, calf mounted blade, and the plasmacaster. This lightly armored Predator will not go down without a fight; it'll be a great figure for your Alien vs. Predator collection.

Hiya Toys always continues to increase their growing ranks in their Predator 1/18 scale line. It is always interesting to see what hunter design they have up their sleeves next, and the Young Blood hunter is the highlighted star in this wave. His design is something we are not used to, and he will be a fun figure to check out once he is released. Both of these Predators 1/18 Scale figures from Hiya Toys are PC Exclusives and set to release in February 2021. They will both be priced at $19.99, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, they will be able to be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Alien vs. Predator and Predator figures also coming soon from Hiya Toys.

"AVP TEMPLE GUARD PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In an alternate 2004, industrialist Charles Bishop Weyland sends a group of explorers to investigate a mysterious Antarctic pyramid, but discover they've entered a Yautja hunting ground. Now caught between a trio of Hunters and a host of xenomorphs, the team must find a way to escape…or risk becoming prey or trophy! As shown in 2004's Alien Vs. Predator, the pyramids used by the Yautja for their hunting rituals were overseen by the Temple Guard Predator. These Blooded Yautja carry a wrist gauntlet with extended triple wristblades, a shruiken, a calf blade, and the signature Yautja plasmacaster. This 1:18 scale figure stands approximately 4″ tall and also features a pegged stand for posing."

"AVP YOUNG BLOOD PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In an alternate 2004, industrialist Charles Bishop Weyland sends a group of explorers to investigate a mysterious Antarctic pyramid, but discover they've entered a Yautja hunting ground. Now caught between a trio of Hunters and a host of xenomorphs, the team must find a way to escape…or risk becoming prey or trophy! Attaining the rank of Young Blood marks the first opportunity for a Yautja to participate in a hunt. More lightly armored than the more-experienced Blooded Predator, the Young Blood Predator features extended dual wristblades, a plasmacaster and calf-mounted blade. This 1:18 scale figure stands approximately 4″ tall and also features a pegged stand for posing."