Indiana Jones Starts Collectors Young With New Hasbro Line

We take a look at the Hasbro World Of Adventure Indiana Jones line of toys, and we think kids will get a kick out of these sets.

Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny is now in theaters, and a whole new generation is discovering the adventures of the heroic icon. Hasbro has an entire line of figures and playsets for those collectors called World of Adventure. These sets come with all sorts of things, including figures, playset parts, vehicles, horses, and artifacts—everything you could want if you were a kid and interested in Indiana Jones. I hope Playmates does something like this in their new TMNT line. For Hasbro, it is much like their Mission Fleet line for Star Wars. That line is amazing, and today, let's take a look at the Indy figures. Shout out to Hasbro for sending these sets over to take a look at.

Indiana Jones For Kids

The packaging for these is fun. Plastic free but features great artwork on the front and the back, letting you know all the pieces and parts that you will find in the box. Everything on the inside is wrapped up a lot like the bigger kids' releases in the Legends and GI Joe Classified lines, so adults will be familiar with what to expect here.

Once opened, each set takes you right into the movies. My least favorite of these three was the Helena Shaw on the motorbike, as getting her to sit on the bike and reach the handlebars is impossible. The green satchel and netting on the bike also make it look ugly. The Helena figure is neat, though. As the main event of each set, the figures are sculpted very well; I especially like the Indiana Jones in the tan shirt from the Adventure Backpack set. I immediately tossed aside the big, obtrusive backpack, and it became the best set. Indy whipping as a giant spider and cobra while running from a boulder? Yes, please. Even Indiana Jones on the horse is cool, as he can actually sit on the horse properly. I also do enjoy how each set comes with a Mcguffin. Nice little touch there.

The best part is the prices. For that set with the boulder? $10. With the horse? $17. These are great sets that can build out an entire universe to play around in for kids, and that is great. These are not for me, as I do not collect in this scale, but they are fantastic for kids who want to get lost with their parents creating their own Indiana Jones adventures.

You can find these in stores and online now.

