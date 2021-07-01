Iron Man Blasts His Way To Kotobukiya With New Marvel Fine Art Statue

Iron Man is bringing the battle to your shelves as Kotobukiya has revealed their newest Marvel Fine Art Series statue. Standing roughly 16.5 inches tall, this invincible hero is ready to join Thor and Captain America in a dynamic action pose. His class suit of armor returns and is beautifully detailed with an amazing sculpt that will please Marvel fans. Iron Man is displayed using his repulsor tech as he stands on a rubble base which will include connector points to attach to other Avengers statues from Kotobukiya. Each of these Marvel Fine Art Statues also features a unique serial number to make sure each one is one of a kind, making this a real treat for collectors. The Marvel Universe Avengers Iron Man Fine Art 1/6 Scale Statue is priced at $329.99. This Avenger is set to release in January 2022, and while pre-orders are not live yet, fans can check out the other statues in the series here.

"With upgraded quality and volume, Iron Man joins the Avengers FINE ART STATUE series lineup! As with every product of the FINE ART renewal series, Iron Man comes to life in a harsh battle scene holding a dynamic action pose. Capturing the moment that Iron Man shoots his Repulsor Ray, much care was taken into the fine details, such as the overall angle of the statue and connection points to the base that leaves a powerful impact from any angle. Thor and Captain America are also available within the Avengers series lineup. Get them all and recreate the memorable battle scenes of The Big Three from the films! Each FINE ART statue comes with its very own serial number to prove that it is the only one of its kind in the world."

© 2021 MARVEL