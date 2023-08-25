Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the dark knight

Jokerized Two-Face Figure from The Dark Knight Debuts from McFarlane

It is time to dive into the DC Multiverse again with McFarlane Toys latest Jokerized figures from The Dark Knight

It is not often that toy lines get gimmicks like they used to back in the 90s, but McFarlane Toys has been changing that. Releasing for their DC Multiverse line, The Joker has tainted some figures and added his own flair to them. We have seen this with quite a few versions of Batman, and now he has his sights on The Dark Knight Trilogy wave. Two-Face is back but is getting dipped in "Joker Special Sauce" as he sports a new green and purple design. Harvey Dent's face has acquired a make-over as well, but no new accessories besides a modified collector card for the figure. The power of The Joker knows no limits, and Jokerized Two-Face will surely spice up your The Dark Knight collection. It appears that the Build-A-Figure Bane will also join the Jokerized army after the whole wave arrives. Two-Face will be a Target Exclusive, is priced at $24.99, and can be found for pre-order right here.

McFarlane Toys Jokerized Two-Face (Target Exclusive)

"A prominent and well-educated District Attorney, Harvey Dent™ fought valiantly to uphold the law and make the city a better place. In any other city, it would have worked. Not in Gotham™— a place where greed and corruption stretch from the depths of Crime Alley™ to the shimmering heights of the mayor's office. Dent's spiral into Gotham's madness came swiftly after a criminal threw acid into his face, leaving half of it horribly scarred. Seeking refuge in the underbelly of Gotham, the name Harvey Dent and all the good it stood for was lost… and Two-Face™ rose from the darkness."

Highlights

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to The Dark Knight Two-Face

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Jokerized Bane

Two-Face comes with Bane build-a figure torso and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

