LEGO Puts the Pedal to the Brick with New Mario Kart Set Reveals

During gamescom, the LEGO Group has revealed some brand new and never-before-seen video game Mario Kart themed sets

The iconic world of Mario Kart is zooming into the brick-building universe as LEGO has unveiled a first look at bringing high-speed action and fun to life. LEGO is no stranger to video game-themed sets, and they have a nice hold on Nintendo with an impressive Super Mario Bros collection. They have even expanded into Donkey Kong Country with plenty of sets to make fans go bananas. Well, during Gamescon, LEGO has revealed six brand new sets are arriving from the world of Mario Kart in 2025. This will consist of Yoshi riding a bike, standard Mario with his kart, Donkey Kong and DK Jumbo, Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi, Toad's Garage, and Baby Peach & Grand Prix set. Everything you know and love about the Mario Kart series is nicely translated into a LEGO brick form with gliders, vehicles, shells, bananas, and, of course, Lenny to catch you if you fall. More information about these sets will arrive in the coming months, but some can be found out about them now through LEGO.

Mario Kart Races On Into LEGO with New Sets

"Today at gamescom, the LEGO Group revealed six never-before-seen LEGO® Super Mario: Mario Kart sets, bringing Nintendo's iconic Mario Kart franchise to the world of LEGO bricks for the very first time. The addition of Karts adds an entirely new dimension to the LEGO Super Mario experience, in which digital and physical play collide in the most spectacular fashion together. What's more, the new sets feature some of Super Mario's best-known characters, including Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Peach."

"The LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart sets were originally teased as part of the LEGO Group's MAR10 Day celebration in March, and today's reveal provides Mario fans and LEGO builders their first full look at the new, highly anticipated products, launching January 1, 2025. Each set is designed to ensure that the LEGO brick version offers a fun way to experience the Mario Kart universe."

