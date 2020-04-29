Iron Man Gets a Life-Size Endgame Statue from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom wants you to bring home Iron Man with its newest collectible. They have announced two life size statues that feature the iconic Iron Man from his look in Avengers: Endgame. The statue stands 7 feet tall and feet with Mark 85 armor set on top of an Avengers logo themed display base. The statues will both feature light up functions to really bring this statue to life with glowing eyes and chest. For the first statue, we are getting Mark 85 Iron Man holding the nano gauntlet and each of the infinity stones will light up. The deluxe statue is a little more intimidating as he will come with Mark 85 upgrades like the back attachments and nano sword. Both attachments will also feature light up features alongside him also wearing the nano gauntlet.

This is one high quality Avengers collectible that will take your MCU Iron Man life to new levels. The detail on this piece is something unique and they capture the Mark 85 suit to perfection. The light up features will take this Iron Man statue to new heights and that is pretty spectacular. The differences between the two statues will differ from person to person but I'm a bigger fan of the standard. It is simple and elegant compared to the deluxe that is just packing the heat. Prices and release dates have not been given just yet but you will be able to find him when he is live and more Beast Kingdom products here.

"In order to create the ultimate in realistic life-size recreations, Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' has painstakingly combined years of experience to present a 1:1, hand painted life-size FRP standing at 215cm in height and featuring a host of unique additions. With car-grade, high quality transparent red and gold paint, the domineering figure has a metallic finish and detailed battle damage that pops to life. The suite, with light up infinity gems, eyes, palms and more features at least 10 lighting points for realistic effects. The statue is matched with an exquisite glossy silver base with the 'A' Avengers logo, giving it a high-end sheen, fit for any setting."

"In addition to the "Mark-85 Regular Edition", Beast Kingdom will also launch the "Mark-85 Deluxe Edition", including all the bells and whistles from the regular edition with even more added extras. The deluxe version adds, six light up heavy duty cluster-guns to the back wing and light up Nano-sword attachment added to the left hand, weapons that are familiar to all, as featured during the battles with Thanos!"