Marvel Legends Retro J. Jonah Jameson Figure Up For Order

Marvel Legends collectors are getting used to these surprise drops as they seem to happen once a week now. This latest one, a new version of J. Jonah Jameson, is the latest in their popular Spider-Man Retro carded line. The first wave proved quite popular, containing Spider-Man with new articulation, Peter Parker, Electro, Green Goblin, Gwen Stacey with a swappable Mary Jane head, and 90's combat suit Daredevil. A classic Mysterio and Kingpin joined the line as Fan Channel exclusives, and over the weekend, we saw Cyborg Spider-Man from the '90s revealed. Now, we get the Daily Bugle chief for the first time in a long while in Marvel Legends figure form. Check him out below.

MARVEL LEGENDS J. JONAH JAMESON RETRO FIGURE DETAILS

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020)

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH-SCALE J. JONAH JAMESON RETRO COLLECTION Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL Universe. This quality figure with premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Best Buy, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, and Dorksidetoys."

Not surprisingly, this one is already sold out on preorder on Hasbro Pulse. He is still available at the other links, however, as of this writing. I gotta say as well; it is still super crazy to see figures going up for preorder constantly at Best Buy. I still don't ever think to myself, "Well, the new Marvel Legends waves are hitting; better go hit up Best Buy and see what is on the pegs." I would guess I am not alone there. But here we are. It may be your best shot to add Jameson to your collection.