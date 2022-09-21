Marvel Legends Mephisto Revealed as Ghost Rider HasLab Tier 1 Unlock

The newest Marvel Legends HasLab campaign is underway with the Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance. Robbie Reyes wield his own power and his own Hellcharger ride with this fantastic crowd-funding campaign. The Marvel Legends team has already stated that all Tier Unlocks will be Legends figure and that they will be of the demonic persuasion. Slowly but surely, this Ghost Rider campaign is getting funded and the numbers have just jumped after the reveal that Mephisto himself is here. That is right, Marvel Comics devil himself is arriving for the campaign with an incredible sculpt and sinister detail! It is unclear if he will be loose or get his own packaging similar to the G.I.Joe HasLab, but for $350 I hope he is.

The Engine of Vengeance is a very well done Ghost Rider collectible, with LEDs, swappable parts, and a brand-new Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider figure. It is the price that really kicks this bad boy into high gear and Hasbro really needs to deliver with these Tiers. I have no doubt the Ghost Rider Hellcharger will get funded, but these 3,000 backers per figure are going to be a killer. This is the one Marvel Legends Haslab that gives me Rancor vibes, but thinking they know what fans want and do not deliver. Mephisto is a perfect figure to really bring this baby home, and if this is only Tier 1, then I hope Hasbro just puts all the cards on the table soon. You can follow the Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance campaign right here and if you want a human-form Robbie Reyes then we need that 9,000 backers by Friday.

The Devil Went Down to HasLab, Looking for a Soul to Steal

"The Marvel Legends HasLab Engine of Vengeance is heating up for this September 20th reveal! The first unlockable tier is Marvel's Mephisto, one of the most evil and untrustworthy beings in the Marvel Universe. Many of Earth's heroes have battled Marvel's Mephisto and barely prevailed, as this demon has access to vast resources in his netherworld, as well as on Earth! If the campaign reaches 12,000 total backers before the campaign ends on October 31, 2022, this Marvel Legends 6-inch scale figure will be added for all backers. See HasbroPulse.com for more details!"