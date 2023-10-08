Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Sorceress Teela Casts a Spell

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

Coming out of the hit Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution comes Sorceress Teela. Mattel's 7" scale Masterverse line gives MOTU fans bigger figures, more detail, and 30 points of articulation. The Sorceress is the primary guardian of Castle Grayskull, a powerful and ancient fortress with immense magical capabilities. She ensures that the castle remains out of the hands of evil forces, as it holds the secrets to unimaginable power. Sorceress Teela is now unleashed with a brand new Revolution figure that captures her appearance from the TV show. She will have some fabric elements as well as her trusty staff to call upon her magic. Whether you need a new ally for your Masters of the Universe collection or want to discover the secrets of Castle Grayskull, then look no further. Teela can be found for pre-order right here at $23.99 with a November 2023 release. Be on the lookout for more new Revolution figures with He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Tri-Klops, and much more right here.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Masterverse Sorceress Teela

This Masterverse deluxe action figure of Sorceress Teela, is designed at 7-inch tall scale with details authentic to Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

With 30 points of articulation, this collectible figure is ready for the action moves and epic poses of Teela as she embraces her newfound magical powers as the next Sorceress of Castle Grayskull.

Removable head, swappable hands and a Power Staff are included with this Teela figure to enhance storytelling and display. Her soft goods cape provides sweeping drama.

The Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection celebrates MOTU content from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to New Eternia and Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

This Sorceress Teela figure makes a great toy for collectors and fans 6 years and older, who will appreciate the preservation of MOTU traditions combined with modernized design elements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!