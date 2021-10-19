Mattel Creations Reveals $500 The Batman Batmobile Hot Wheel R/C

Mattel has just revealed their newest Mattel Creations release as they take to the streets of Gotham in preparation for the upcoming film, The Batman. To honor the Dark Knights Year Two adventure, they are releasing an incredible 1:10 scale masterpiece of the newest rendition of the Batmobile. Coming out of their Hot Wheel brand, this R/C features accurate movie details with added battle damage, weathering, and a fully detailed interior based on the film's schematics of the ride. To make this even more impressive, the R/C The Batman Batmobile will even include an animatronic Batman that actually moves the steering wheel and shifts depending on how you drive this R/C.

The Batmobile will measure 19.5 inches in length, with a height of 5.3 inches, and a width of 9.6 inches, making this no small collectible. The Mattel Creations team has even included a Batcave base that features light-up screens, Bat-signal, and a display base to make sure this beauty stays as accurate as possible to its on-screen appearance. The Batman fans will be truly impressed with this R/C from its street-grade suspension, speed of 15 mph, LED lights, and offed effects to really make this a movie prop fans will defiantly need. Priced at a whopping $500, this Batmobile is a necessary collectible, and pre-order will arrive tomorrow (October 20, 2021) at 12 PM EST, right here.

"The Batman is back, and he's grittier, darker, and more raw than we've seen in generations. Our Hot Wheels R/C design team happens to be full of Batman fans who are very excited about the mean muscle car energy emanating from every inch of this new iteration of the iconic Batmobile. Ripped right out of the upcoming movie, this R/C beast is less toy and more detailed movie prop. The Batman strikes dread in the hearts of Gotham City's criminals—and so does the Ultimate Experience 1:10 Batmobile from Hot Wheels. This beyond full-function R/C car is as close to a movie prop as we could get, featuring street-grade suspension, multi-color LED lights, flame FX on both the front and rear, and a water-activated mist effect creating the perfect atmosphere to stage scenes from the film."

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile

SRP: $500 | Pre-sale: Begins on Mattel Creations on Tuesday, October 19 at 9am PT

Specs: 5.3in (H) x 19.5in (L) x 9.6in (D)

5.3in (H) x 19.5in (L) x 9.6in (D) Charge Time: 3 hours

3 hours Play Time: 20-25 minutes

20-25 minutes Top Speed: 13-15 mph

13-15 mph Remote-control replica of the hero vehicle of The Batman™ franchise, features a true-to-movie sculpt and deco that's both sleek and stealth just like the Caped Crusader™ himself

This replica features rear-wheel drive with a real, working suspension

Full-function remote control has a pistol-grip and wheel steering for maximum precision when driving

Water vapor and color-change LEDs provide an authentic rear-jet glow as The Batman Batmobile™ speeds into the darkness

Interior features three-dimensional lighted instrumentation, a steering wheel and shifter that moves as appropriate and full detailed seats for ultimate collectability

Removable 6" Batman™ action figure comes seated in the driver's seat and can be positioned to "drive" the vehicle as if moving the steering wheel and shifting gears

Comes with a plinth that's straight out of the Batcave™ – push the Bat-Signal™ to illuminate the monitors and initiate a fully scripted light show with additional visual and audio effects