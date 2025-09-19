Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Announces New Theatrical Batman Returns Batman Figure

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new Batman Returns figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman Returns Deluxe Theatrical Edition Batman figure for collectors.

The figure features a one-piece cowl, fabric cape, extra hands, grapple gun, and batarang accessories.

Part of McFarlane’s DC Multiverse line, the 7-inch figure boasts 22 points of articulation and detailed design.

Pre-orders are now live for $34.99, with more figures like Penguin, Catwoman, and Max Shreck coming soon.

Batman Returns (1992), directed by Tim Burton, is the dark, gothic sequel to 1989's Batman, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as the Caped Crusader. Set in a snowy, shadowy Gotham City, the film introduces two iconic villains: Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). As Batman goes on to investigate a series of attacks seemingly orchestrated by Penguin and corrupt tycoon Max Shreck (Christopher Walken). McFarlane Toys is now bringing back the Dark Knight from this beloved sequel as they unveil their new set of DC Multiverse Theatrical Edition figures.

Collectors have seen Keaton Batman figures before, but this one finally gives collectors that signature one-piece cowl design. McFarlane has also included a fabric cape, a pair of swappable hands, a grapple gun, and a batarang with this release. It is nice to see the Toddfather delivering some pretty impressive figures throughout 2025, even though they are set to lose the DC Comics license in mid-2026. Pre-orders for this Batman Returns Deluxe Theatrical Edition are already live for $34.99 with a November 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for more Theatrical Editions figures as well, with The Penguin, Catwoman, and the Red Platinum Max Shreck.

Batman (Batman Returns) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"The sequel to "Batman" pits the caped crusader against his most fiendish opponents yet: the evil Penguin and the sinuous and mysterious Catwoman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the iconic 1992 theatrical film BATMAN RETURNS.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands, Batarang, grapnel launcher, soft goods cape and a figure display base.

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back.

Featured in Deluxe Theatrical Edition window box packaging with blue foil.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!