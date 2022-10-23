Masters of the Universe 1/6 Battle Cat Coming Soon from Mondo

Mondo has done it again as they take collectors back to the world of Eternia with another breathtaking release. The hit company is back with another impressive 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure. Battle Cat has arrived to help He-Man take on the forces of evil with incredible detail, articulation, and accessories. Just like past Masters of the Universe Mondo figures, Battle Cat will also be a Timed Exclusive and will only be available for one week starting October 25, 2022. This is one of Mondo's biggest creations as Battle Cat comes in at 18 inches long and is just packed with swappable parts. His armor can be removed, and three different heads are featured, with two armored sculpted and well as a depowered head for downtime. Masters of the Universe collectors will not want to miss out on this Timed beauty, and he does get a whopping price tag of $500. He-Man's faithful companion will ship in the Summer of 2023, and pre-orders will begin October 25, 2022, right here.

Battle Join Joins He-Man on the Battlefield

"We are officially ready to release (quite possibly) our biggest collectible to date: Masters of the Universe's BATTLE CAT. We have been working on this figure for a long time now, making sure that we give collectors something that is truly special. This will be the first ever time that a 1/6 scale Battle Cat has been released and it is absolutely massive, at about 18 inches in length (basically the size of a house cat)."

"After releasing many Masters of the Universe figures throughout the years, Battle Cat feels like the culmination of it all, the biggest moment in this line. The sheer magnitude of releasing a figure like this is not lost on us. An 18-inch-long, fully articulated Battle Cat … with swappable heads and completely removable armor!? Crazy! Well, yeah, it's crazy. But sometimes it takes a little crazy to do something special, and we truly believe we have made one of the coolest Battle Cats of all time."