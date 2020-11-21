New Marvel Select Statues Include Firestar, Sabretooth and More

Diamond Select Toys has announced new Marvel statues and busts are on the way. Kicking things off first is the might Doctor Doom who is getting a new 10-inch bust. This Latveria ruler features has classic Marvel Comics design as he is displayed on top of a statue base. Victor Vin Doom is limited to only 1000 pieces and will come in for a colored box with its very own numbered certificate of authenticity. We continue to stay in the realm of Marvel villains as Sabretooth slashes his way in next. As part of the Diamond Select Premium Statue series comes one of Wolverine's biggest foes. Sabretooth is shown in his classic design and is showcased on top of a snowy base. This premium statue is quite limited as well, with only 3000 pieces being made. Iron Man comes in next with another 3000 Limited addition statue bust. This 1/7 scale statue shows Iron Man in his classic red and gold suit. This Marvel icon is shown using his repulsor, and he is displayed on top of an armored pedestal base.

The last Marvel Select statue we are getting is Firestar as she turns up the heat. Standing roughly 10 inches tall, this amazing friend is soaring through the sky as she is shown with a fire-themed base. Fire is also shown coming from her hands, and her classic Marvel Comics costume is faithfully re-created in this PVC statue. Diamond Select Toys does not hold back when it comes to their statues series. From expensive statues like the $200 Sabretooth to the $49.99 Firestar, fans are getting great quality collectibles for a great price. All of these Marvel Select statues are set to release in May 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Behold the magnificent visage of Doom! Victor Von Doom, ruler of Latveria, is a Legend among his people, and now he's a Legend in 3D! This 10-inch bust depicts the monarch in ½ scale, atop a castle pedestal decorated with Doom's monogram, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item # DEC202073, SRP: $175.00)"

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Iron Man flexes his technological might in this all-new bust based on Marvel Comics! Charging up a repulsor blast while extending various segments of his armor, this 1/7 scale bust stands approximately 6 inches tall atop a similarly armored pedestal base. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this resin bust is limited to 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk. (Item # DEC202077, SRP: $69.99)"

"A Diamond Select Toys release! This Gallery Diorama is smoking hot! Depicting New Warrior, Avenger and Spider-Man amazing friend Firestar, this sculpture shows her soaring into the sky, fire at her fingertips. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this dynamic figure is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications; the flames are cast in translucent material to catch the light. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira. (Item # DEC202075, SRP: $49.99)"

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The claws are out! This approximately 10-inch tall statue of Wolverine foe Sabretooth shows the assassin in his classic costume, hunting his prey across a rocky, snowy landscape. Made of high-quality resin, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson Asencio, hand-sculpted by Clayburn Moore. (Item # DEC202076, SRP: $200.00)"