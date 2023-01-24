New Rick and Morty Statue Coming Soon to Diamond's Gallery Line Diamond Select Toys is back with a new assortment of collectibles including the debut of Rick and Morty to the Gallery Diorama line

The misadventures of the hit animated comedy series Rick and Morty are coming to life with Diamond Select Toys. The future of the popular series might be up in the air since the voice behind them is currently under some troublesome legal issues. However, these characters have grown on us over the years, so if a voice recast needs to happen, then go for it. However, the love for Rick and Morty is far from over, and Diamond Select Toys has revealed a new collectible for fans. Releasing as part of their Diamond Gallery line, a brand new PVC statue has arrived featuring the grandpa and grandson.

Rock and Morty are back at it again as the dynamic duo has got themselves in some trouble on their latest adventure. Diamond Select Toys brings the chaos and hilarity of the cartoon to life with this 10" tall statue that will come in t full-window box. The animation style from the Adult Swim cartoon is faithfully captured here with bright colors, and a smooth sculpt. Rick and Morty fans will not want to miss out on owning one of these beauties, and they are priced at $75. Pre-orders can be found online right here and at your local comic shop with the statue is set to arrive in Q2 2023.

Rick and Morty Adventures Come Home with Diamond Select

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Look out, Morty! In this, the first Rick & Morty collectible from Diamond Select Toys, Rick and his grandson Morty are caught in the spiked tongue of a mysterious creature, even as Rick levels his portal gun at the monster. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this Gallery Diorama is made of high-quality PVC, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Casen Barnard!"