The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Revealed By Super7

Box Contents

Jack Skellington figure 3 Head sculpts 3 Pairs of hands The Scientific Method book Zero figure

Sally figure 3 Head sculpts 3 Pairs of hands Basket Cat

Oogie Boogie figure 3 Head sculpts Dice hand Bug hand Bat



This was the most likely wave that they were going to do when they announced that they had the Disney license and that they were going to be doing Ultimates. If the final product looks half as good as these renders, these will be the best Nightmare Before Christmas figures we have ever seen. You can order the three-figure wave of new Disney Ultimates by clicking right here, until October 14th.