The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Revealed By Super7
The Nightmare Before Christmas was destined to get the Ultimates treatment from Super7, and today they revealed a heavy-hitter first wave of three figures. Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie will make up the wave, with each in the standard Ultimates scale and loaded with a bevy of accessories, all housed in the standard Ultimates packaging we all know and love. Each figure will run you $55 and is orderable for the next month. You can check out the three figures below.
Super7 Disney Ultimates The Nightmare Before Christmas Details
Relive the frightful adventures of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie in Halloween Town with these made-to-order 7" scale ULTIMATES! Figures from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, all complete with interchangeable parts and accessories! Guaranteed to stir up that annual "Is it a Halloween movie or Christmas movie?" debate! These 7" scale highly-articulated, made-to-order figures come with interchangeable parts and additional must-have accessories, making them the ultimate collectible for any Disney fan!
Product Features
- 7-inch scale (17.78cm)
- Made of injected plastic and fabric
- From the movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Part of the Disney Ultimates! figure line
- Features multiple points of articulation and accessories
Box Contents
- Jack Skellington figure
- 3 Head sculpts
- 3 Pairs of hands
- The Scientific Method book
- Zero figure
- Sally figure
- 3 Head sculpts
- 3 Pairs of hands
- Basket
- Cat
- Oogie Boogie figure
- 3 Head sculpts
- Dice hand
- Bug hand
- Bat
This was the most likely wave that they were going to do when they announced that they had the Disney license and that they were going to be doing Ultimates. If the final product looks half as good as these renders, these will be the best Nightmare Before Christmas figures we have ever seen. You can order the three-figure wave of new Disney Ultimates by clicking right here, until October 14th.