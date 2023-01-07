Pixar Steps in the Spotlight for Disney's 100th with Beast Kingdom The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration continues as even more collectibles arrive for the event from Beast Kingdom

A 100th anniversary is an impressive event for any company, especially Disney. The Walt Disney Company have given kids and adults a massive assortment of movies and shows that we have grown up with. It all started back in 1937 with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and continues with their latest 2022 release with Strange World. Disney is more than just 2D animation any more and in 1995, the first CGI film arrived with Toy Story, which was created in partnership with Pixar. Since Pixar has created some of the most beloved Disney films of all time with Up, Ratatouille, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., and so much more.

To help celebrate Disney's 100 Years of Wonder, Beast Kingdom has revealed a special set of Pixar themed statues. The iconic Pixar name is now immortalized by featuring different films on each letter ending with the iconic lamp. A nice assortment of films is recognized here, including some uncommon ones with Brave and Turning Red. All six statues are beautifully captured, are packed with color, and will be a fun addition to any Disney collection. The whole set of Disney/ Pixar Mini Diorama Stage statues are priced at $99.99 for the set, are expected for May 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

Iconic Pixar and Disney Films Come to Life Once Again

"The Walt Disney is company, founded in 1923, is approaching Disney 100 Years of Wonder in 2023! A milestone unlike any other! Within the Disney group also exists many production houses, which have been creating movies that have inspired generations. One such company is PIXAR, with their signature digitally animated creations. Loved by adults and children alike their gripping stories have taken viewers to distant, ancient lands all the way to the cosmos."

"In celebration of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is launching a collection of Mini D-Stage (Staging Your Dreams) dioramas from the world of Disney. This collection focuses on PIXAR, and its infamous Art Text letters that have become synonymous with the company. Five characters including the famous lamp are included with fan favorite characters from the history of PIXAR. Collect all 6 and make your very own PIXAR magic on a desk near you!"

P- Monsters Inc with Mike Wazowski getting chased by human children.

I- Brave, sees the heroic Princess Merida in the midst of showing her archery skills.

X- Finding Nemo, a wonderfully cute journey to the depths of the seas with Nemo and Dolly as your guides.

A- A Toy Story, Woody has always been a brave cowboy ready to save the day.

R- Turning Red, sees the adorable Mei Li transform into a Red Panda, bringing tons of laughter along the way.

PIXAR Lamp is the famous mascot of the animated studio, with a tremendously fun personality of his own!