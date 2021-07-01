Pokémon Celebrate Halloween With Jazwares New Advent Calendar

Jazwares wants Pokémon fans to celebrate the holiday in style as they unveiled new themed Advent Calendars. Pokémon continues to blow up with fans old and new joining in on the massive 2020 -2021 craze. Now collectors can celebrate Halloween with the help of their favorite spooky Pokémon pals with this special Advent Calendar. The calendar comes with eight special minifigures as well as five accessories to help them have their own little trick or treating party. Some of these figures are even getting dressed up for the occasion, like Eevee wearing a witch hat, Pikachu with a pumpkin helmet, and Squirtle with a jack-o-lantern basket. Pokémon fans will have a blast seeing what each day holds, and the calendar is priced at only $19.99. Pre-orders are not live just yer, but they will be up with Walmart and Amazon later this Summer.

"Pokémon Halloween Calendar 2021 – Happy Halloween! It's the spookiest time of the year, and the 2021 Pokémon Halloween Calendar is the perfect way to celebrate! Each calendar comes with 8 2-inch Pokémon figures in an exclusive special finish PLUS five Halloween accessories. Every day is a new surprise! Eevee dressed up just for the occasion, with her witch's hat featuring a crescent moon! There's also Zubat, Halloween Squirtle – holding a jack o'lantern of treats, candies, and goodies, Halloween Pikachu, and other adorably fun and not-too-spooky Halloween accessories, like candy apple toys, pumpkin accessories, and even a candy pile accessory! Kids of all ages can enjoy the exciting surprises that Pokémon brings to fans year after year. Create and display your own Pokémon Halloween Scene with the 2021 Pokémon Calendar. Gotta Catch 'Em All!"

Includes:

8 x 2" Exclusive- Finish Figures including 3 x Halloween themed 2" Figures

5 x Halloween Accessories

MSRP: $19.99

Ages: Suitable for Ages 4 and up

Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: halloween, Jazwares, pokemon