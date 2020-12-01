The Pokémon Company International has announced a new partnership with The Wand Company, a popular manufacturer of prop replicas that has produced merchandise for Doctor Who, Star Trek, and Fallout. This new venture will see The Wand Company release a Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica Series, the first of its kind, which will be available in four forms that Pokémon fans will find familiar: the Great Ball, Ultra Ball, Premier Ball, and, of course, the classic Poké Ball.

The details of The Wand Company's Poké Ball line are sure to stun lifelong fans who have dreamed of being the best like no one ever was. These Poké Balls will come with proximity-sensing technology which will make the Replica's button glow in response to the motion. When pressed, the button will change colors or start what the press release described as "a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence." Could it be the iconic Poké Ball wiggle?

Amy Sachtleben, director of licensing at The Pokémon Company International, spoke on this upcoming release:

"The Poké Ball is an iconic part of the Pokémon franchise, and we are thrilled to work with The Wand Company to re-create the Poké Ball as a high-quality collectible for our fans. The Wand Company is known for their innovative designs and world-class manufacturing, making them the perfect partner to bring this vision to life."

Chris Barnardo, CEO of The Wand Company, added:

"Working on such an iconic property as Pokémon is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for The Wand Company team. It's been such an exciting development and we look forward to sharing our gorgeous Poké Ball series with fans everywhere."

The Poké Ball replica is available for preorder starting today at Amazon and will be available at Sideshow.com, Zavvi, Forbidden Planet, and Yellow Octopus. More information can be found at The Wand Company's website.