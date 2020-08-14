New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures Coming from Hasbro

During today's Fan First Friday Livestream event, Hasbro announced new Power Rangers Light Collection figures. Four figures in total have been revealed spanning over Power Rangers history with two from the classic Mighty Morphin'. Black Ranger Zack returns with his might Mastodon Power Axe, Blade Blasters, and a power effect. Zack will have a swappable which allows collectors to display him unmasked as well. A hero always needs a villain and Goldar makes his way to the battle with the net figure. This figure seems to be the same one that was a GameStop Exclusive but will now be open to other retailers. With 20 points of articulation, sword, sword effect, swappable hands, this villain is ready to take on any Power Ranger in his way.

Hasbro then expanded their Lightning Collection series with other iconic characters from other generations. Coming out of Power Rangers Neo, Tommy Oliver is back as the Red Ranger. With a swappable head, Zeo Power Pod Sword, Zeo Power Sword, and Zeo Laser Pistol Tommy are ready for action. The bright reds on the armor is very well done and it will be a perfect addition to any Zeo fan or fan of the Tommy Oliver Legacy. Last but not least is Ashley Hammond from Power Rangers in Space. The Yellow Ranger is ready for her close up with this figure and she packs quite the punch with her Star Slinger and Astro Blaster. She will also get a blast effect piece, swappable hands, and secondary head to show her unmasked. All of these Power Rangers Lighting Collection figures are already up for pre-order and can be found here. Each will be priced at $19.99 and set for an October 2020 release.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Yellow Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without her helmet, Star Slinger and Astro Blaster accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection ZEO RED Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Zeo Power Pod Sword, Zeo Power Sword, and Zeo Laser Pistol accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Goldar figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, character-inspired sword accessory, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Black Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Power Axe and Blade Blaster accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"