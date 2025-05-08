Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: iron man, lego, marvel

Relive the Events of Iron Man 2 with LEGO's Newest Mini Set

It is Iron Man and War Machine versus the Hammer Drones as LEGO returns to the Infinity Saga with a new mini set

The 204-piece Marvel LEGO set features brick-built Hammer Drones with articulated limbs and stud shooters

Includes exclusive Iron Man and War Machine minifigures loaded with signature weapons for epic battles

Set launches August 1, 2025, for $22.99, making it a must-have for Marvel and LEGO collectors alike

Justin Hammer, played brilliantly by Sam Rockwell, added a unique contrast to Tony Stark's charisma and genius. Hammer is a second-rate weapons manufacturer who envies Stark's success, and no matter what he does, he does not come close. In his attempt to outshine Tony, he partners with Ivan Vanko, which turns into some pretty disastrous results. Hammer's technological inferiority is exposed during the chaotic climax at the Stark Expo when Ivan hacks his drones, and now it is up to Iron Man and War Machine to team up to save the day.

LEGO is now capturing this climactic event with a new bite-sized Marvel Studios set that has only 204 pieces. The Hammer Drones have been activated and stand at 3.5" tall and are brick-built with articulated limbs and stud shooters. LEGO minifigures of Iron Man and War Machine are included as well, with the entire set getting a $22.99 price tag. Pre-orders are not live for this new Marvel Studios set, but it is set for an August 1, 2025, release.

Marvel Studios – Iron Man & War Machine vs. Hammer Drones

"Iron Man & War Machine vs. Hammer Drones (76320) is a buildable Super Hero toy for kids who like battle action with LEGO® ǀ Marvel collectibles. With fun features and cool weapons, this small gift for kids makes an ideal Super Hero present for boys and girls aged 7 years old and up."

"This buildable toy recreates the epic battle scene from Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2 movie. It comes with Iron Man and War Machine minifigures and 2 buildable Hammer Drones. The Hammer Drones are fully jointed so kids can pose the buildable figures for realistic dynamic play. The green Hammer Drone has a spring shooter on its shoulder. The blue Hammer Drone has a push shooter on each shoulder. War Machine has red hand and feet blasters and a stud shooter on his shoulder. Iron Man has blue hand and feet blasters and can hold laser beam elements. Contains 204 pieces."

