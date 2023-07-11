Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: gi joe classified, hasbro, sdcc exclusive

GI Joe Classified SDCC Exclusive Revealed: Chuckles!

GI Joe Classified collectors now know what the Hasbro SDCC exclusive is for this year, and it is a deluxe version of Chuckles.

GI Joe Classified always pulls out all the stops for their SDCC exclusives, and this year just might be the best one yet. One of my personal favorite Joes, Chuckles, is the featured star. He will come in deluxe packaging and features a TON of accessories. Seriously, this is a very loaded figure. I can already see him hanging off the Dragonfly. Check out that cassette player for a neat easter egg too. This is an exclusive, and if you are at the show, you can visit the Hasbro Booth for a QR code that, once scanned, takes you to a preorder page good to purchase one Chuckles for $41.99. As with other Hasbro SDCC exclusives, it should be available on Hasbro Pulse to purchase for non-attendees as well at some point. Thanks to IGN for the reveal photos, which you can see below.

GI Joe Classified Always Has The Best SDCC Exclusives

"G.I. Joe is a highly-skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe. Tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing."

Now, other GI Joe Classified SDCC exclusives have come out or are coming in a more basic packaging, so if you don't get this, there is more than likely a good chance that Chuckles will still be able to join the rest of your Joes. This is just a more deluxe and awesome version. If you will be at the show, I will see you at the booth trying to get this guy.

