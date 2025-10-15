Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Sideshow Unveils Exclusive Hot Toys Star Wars Artisan Darth Vader

Coming to life from Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, Darth Vader is back with a new Hot Toys Artisan Edition (Sideshow Exclusive)

Article Summary Sideshow debuts an exclusive Hot Toys Darth Vader (Mustafar) Artisan Edition figure for collectors.

This 1/6th scale figure captures Anakin’s transformation on Mustafar from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Features include a detailed Hayden Christensen portrait, Sith-yellow eyes, and wool-crafted hair.

Accessories include swappable mechanical arm, nine hands, LED lightsabers, and lava diorama base.

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed its exclusive Darth Vader (Mustafar) Artisan Edition figure from Hot Toys. This version of Anakin Skywalker captures a pivotal moment from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The final moments as Anakin Skywalker are faithfully captured here, shortly before fully turning into the mechanical monster that is Darth Vader. Once a heroic Jedi Knight and prophesied Chosen One, Anakin falls to the dark side under the influence of Emperor Palpatine. He has arrived on the volcanic planet of Mustafar for one final mission, only to end it by battling his only Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This new Artisan Edition figure reflects that transformation with an incredibly detailed sculpt starting with an excellent Hayden Christensen portrait. The figure will also feature Sith-yellow eyes, facial scars, and exclusive wool-crafted hair, bringing him to life like never before. Hot Toys has also included a swappable mechanical right arm, nine interchangeable hands, and a fabric Jedi robe. The set will also feature red and blue LED and non-LED lightsabers and a lava-themed diorama base with light-up features to bring the heat of the battle to life. Collectors can join the waitlist for this Sideshow Exclusive Star Wars Artisan Edition figure right now, with him having a Q1-Q2 2026 release date.

Star Wars: Episode III – Darth Vader (Mustafar) (Artisan Edition)

"Anakin Skywalker was once a skilled Jedi Knight who eventually fell to the dark side and became a Sith Lord. Formerly the apprentice of Obi-Wan Kenobi, he was driven by a deep desire to achieve greatness and uphold his growing legend. However, his intense emotions and ambition frequently clashed with his master's guidance. Enticed by the allure of the dark side of the Force, Anakin ultimately swore allegiance to the Sith Lord, Darth Sidious, and assumed a new identity — Darth Vader."

"Hot Toys is honored to present the 1/6th scale Darth Vader (Mustafar) Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition) [Sideshow Exclusive]. This figure is available exclusively through Sideshow. The figure features a head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and meticulously implanted mid-length curly dark brown hair made of wool material to enhance realism. His face shows Sith-yellow iris eyes, detailed scars, and a tortured expression that echoes his transformation."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!