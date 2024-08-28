Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: amc, beetlejuice, cinemark

Snag Up These Undead Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Popcorn Buckets

Get ready for the arrival and return of Beetlejuice to theaters next month, and we have rounded up all of his collectible popcorn buckets

Popcorn buckets have become a hot new trend among moviegoers, evolving from simple containers to highly sought-after collectibles. These themed buckets can take your movie experience to new levels and will allow fans to bring home a keepsake or memory for the event. Only major blockbuster releases are getting these, with quite a few arriving this year alone with Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus. Now it is time for Beetlejuice to have his crack at it as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hit theaters on September 6, 2024. A nice selection of popcorn buckets are arriving with some exclusives arriving at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. We have rounded up all of these reveals in one place to help moviegoers find the theater that best suits their collecting needs.

Regal Cinemas

Regal is bringing some heat for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with not one but three exceptional and exclusive popcorn buckets. This will consist of a wicked Sandworm bucket, showing that coiled black and white demon snake from the first film. There is then the Here Lies Betelgeuse Tombstone, which stores your salty treats in the back and has a deadly design. Last but not least, there is the infamous Handbook of the Recently Deceased, which will guide you into your sequel featuring the ghost with the most.

AMC Theaters

AMC is also getting its own version of the Handbook of the Recently Deceased, with a slightly different cover and a nice chrome finish. On top of that, they will also have a themed cup with swappable toppers featuring some fun and ghastly characters from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. If that was not enough, and you like some themed food, then grab yourself a Showtime Snack Pack, as well as a Sandworm Slayer Cocktail for adults, and even taste the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Fanta Haunted Apple ICEE.

Cinemark Theaters

Cinemark ends things with its own set of exclusive popcorn collectibles like their chibi Beetlejuice Popcorn Jack-in-a-Box. This bad boy lights up and features a nice black and white striped design and a removable top featuring this ghoul and is only offered online. Cinemark will also have a Shrunken Head cup that can be found in theaters, with other designs being offered online only, including one with a Deetz House Topper.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters next week (September 6, 2024), so be sure to check your theater to see if these are in stock, as supplies are limited.

