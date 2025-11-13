Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

Spider-Man: Homecoming DLX Iron Man Mark 47 Arrives from threezero

Build up your Iron Man Hall of Armor collection at threezero as they unveil their newest figure with the Homecoming Mark 47 armor

This 6.9” die-cast collectible features 48 points of articulation and movie-accurate paintwork.

Loaded with accessories, LEDs, and arm missiles, it perfectly recreates Tony Stark’s Mark 47 suit.

Pre-orders are open for $105, with the Mark 47 DLX figure shipping in August 2026.

Clear some space in your Iron Man collection as threezero is back with a new DLX figure from The Infinity Saga. The Iron Man Mark 47 armor has arrived and was featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and was one of Tony Stark's more advanced suits. The Mark 47 was the direct successor to the Mark 46, as seen in Captain America: Civil War, featuring the same design but with a new silver and red color scheme. Tony Stark incorporated a new cutting-edge remote operation system, allowing him to pilot the suit autonomously via AI without being physically inside it. This suit was showcased most famously during Spider-Man's confrontation with the Vulture, as Iron Man saves him from drowning.

Threezero has brought this suit to life with a brand new and impressive 6.9" tall figure that features a die-cast stymie and 48 points of articulation. As for the suit itself, it will feature a variety of hands, repulsor effects, LEDs in the eyes and chest, along with arm-mounted missiles for added damage. This suit didn't receive a lot of screen time, so it will be nice to see it in one's Iron Man collection for $105. Pre-orders are already live online with an August 2026 release date.

Spider-Man: Homecoming DLX Iron Man Mark 47 Armor

"threezero is thrilled to introduce the DLX Iron Man Mark 47 as the next Marvel DLX action figure. The armor features a two-tone metallic silver paint, accented with iconic red and gold details, faithfully replicating its appearance in the movie. The figure includes an interchangeable anti-face helmet and a Deployer with Mini-Repulsors and multiple effects parts; enhancing playability."

"The DLX Iron Man Mark 47 stands at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with approximately 48 points of articulation. Detailed engineering and exquisite design facilitate various action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. The four flight panels on the back can flip open and closed, and LED lighting functions are located in the chest and the eyes."

