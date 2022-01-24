Star Trek Returns To Playmates For New Line Of Figures

Star Trek figures are coming back to stores and from a familiar place. Playmates, after a while of teasing us, revealed their new line of figures and toys based on the mega-popular Sci-Fi franchise today. It has been twelve years since we last saw Playmates Star Trek toys, and they are hitting the ground running starting this July. Figures releasing then will be from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, and Star Trek: Discovery with figures from the past in retro-style cardbacks to mimic the Playmates figures of old, while Discovery figures will be on a new cardback. They will be in the 5-inch scale. There will also be a new 21-inch Enterprise and Phaser from the original series. You can see the figures and such and get more info below.

Playmates & Star Trek Just Feel Right Together

"Some of the most iconic characters in the Star Trek universe are among the toys featured in the summer 2022 launch of Playmates Toys' all-new collection of action figures and accessories. Playmates marks its much-anticipated return, after a 12-year absence, as the global licensee across action figures, vehicles, ships, and role-play for all ViacomCBS Star Trek Properties. The first figures and toys from Playmates will be available to fans this summer in a collection of retro figures from the most popular TV and movie franchises and from the latest hit series on Paramount+. The five-inch, 1:14 scale figures will feature the extraordinary attention to detail Playmates is known for, each with 14 points of articulation and packaged in either 1990s nostalgic packaging or newly designed Star Trek Universe blister cards, depending on the character. The first wave in the Star Trek Universe collection, available online in July 2022 and in stores in the fall, will include the following ten characters and items:

Lt. Commander Data, The Next Generation, nostalgic packaging

Captain Jean-Luc Picard, The Next Generation, nostalgic packaging

Commander William Riker, The Next Generation, nostalgic packaging

Admiral James T. Kirk, The Wrath of Khan, nostalgic packaging

Captain Spock, The Wrath of Khan, nostalgic packaging

Khan Noonien Singh, The Wrath of Khan, nostalgic packaging

Science Officer Michael Burnham, Discovery, new Universe packaging

Commander Saru, Discovery, new Universe packaging

Original Series Enterprise replica ship, 18-inch scale with lights, sounds, and phrases, nostalgic packaging

Original Series Phaser, with lights and sounds, nostalgic packaging

Playmates has been highly regarded among collectors for its attention to brand detail, authentic portrait sculpting, and innovations it brought to the category. The toy company will continually expand the collector line with fan-requested favorites based on the dozens of Starfleet heroes and infamous aliens featured in the brand's 13 motion pictures and 11 live-action series – from the original 1960s show through the current hit shows on Paramount+, including the premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Additional Star Trek Universe collection figures and accessories scheduled for release in early 2023 will be announced later this year. "