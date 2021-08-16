Star Wars Dark Side Rey Comes To Life New With Gentle Giant Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is starting early with their New York Comic Con 2021 reveals with a brand new statue. Coming to us Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Dark Side Rey is back as her dark vision comes to life with a glorious 1/6th scale bust. Standing 6" tall, Rey is featured with her intense dual-bladed red lightsaber with high amounts of detail throughout. Star Wars fans will also get two head sculpts with Rey giving collectors both standard and razor-sharp teeth features. This statue is packed with a great design, from a textured robe to remarkable detail on her face and the sinister lightsaber.

This statue shows off what could have been for the Star Wars Sequel Saga, and it is a great piece for any Sith Lord's collection. The evolution of Rey was quite intriguing, and I do wish we saw her fall to the dark side with Ben Solo helping her to the path of the light once again. Until a story like that arises, fans will be getting one of these beauties, and they better hurry as they are limited to only 2,500 pieces. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Dark Rey Mini Bust 2021 NYCC Exclusive from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $120. She is set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. Release! A good mini-bust goes to the Dark Side in this all-new 1/6 scale Star Wars collectible! Jedi-in-training Rey gets a glimpse of her life as the disciple of Emperor Palpatine in the ninth Star Wars movie, wielding a menacing double-bladed lightsaber, and now that moment has been captured as a highly detailed 6-inch sculpture! Limited to only 2500 pieces, this New York Comic-Con exclusive features two interchangeable heads, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by the Silva Bros., sculpted by the artisans at Gentle Giant Ltd.!"