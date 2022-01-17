Star Wars Galactic Snackin Grogu Is Quite The Cool Toy

Star Wars collectors are constantly in the figure aisle looking for new things to spend their money on. As they search the pegs for figures, they may be passing up one of the better toys they can add to their collection. Nominated for Toy of the Year this year, the Galactic Snackin Grogu is maybe the best Grogu product Hasbro has released so far. Hasbro was kind enough to send one over for us to take a look at, so let's do so.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Taking A Look At The Star Wars Galactic Snackin Grogu Toy From Hasbro! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xgwzGwbMwk)

Star Wars Collections Need This Grogu

I wish that my face had been on-screen when that Grogu started making noise and expressions. It probably would have looked like someone who just saw a magic trick for the first time. When I unpacked this thing, I didn't really have any clue how this thing worked. The box is great; I love this commitment to using less plastic Hasbro has made. Star Wars collectors I have talked to about this agree, and if the Transformers line is any indication, there will be even less.

I also did not expect this level of interaction and technology. So intuitive and easy to use. I love sticking the ball from the Razor Crest and seeing him use The Force. I also love when Grogu asks for hugs by reaching up and whining. And to see how clever they were with what sounds are used with each accessory was great. My daughter has not stopped playing with it since we opened it.

This certainly deserved its nomination for Toy of the Year. I am certainly happy to have it in my Star Wars collection. You can add it yourself right here.