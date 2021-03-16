Stone Cold Steve Austin PSC Statue Arrives For 3:16 Entrance

Celebrate 3:16 in style as PCS Collectibles unveiled their Stone Cold Steve Austin 1/4 Scale Maquette. Coming out of the Attitude Era and wearing his 3:16 Vest, Stone Cold is ready to kick some ass in the ring once again. Enhance your WWE collection with this 27.5" statue that captures the likeness of the Texas Rattlesnake perfectly. Displayed in the ring, Stone Cold Steve Austin is shown with this classic outfit and will even feature fabric pieces adding more realism to this WWE statue. The Stone Cold" Steve Austin 1/4 Scale Maquette from PCS Collectibles is priced at $600. The statue is expected to release between November 2021 – January 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and Rattlesnake fans can find them located here. Make sure you secure this beauty for your Stone Cold collection, and check out the details and pictures below.

"I'll open up a can of whoop-ass on you! PCS presents the Stone Cold Steve Austin 1:4 Scale Statue, ready to become a champion among your WWE collectibles. The Stone Cold Statue measures 27.5" tall, pumping his fists high in the air. With an incredibly detailed physique and expertly crafted likeness of the Texas Rattlesnake himself, this statue captures all the attitude and intensity he is famous for. The pro wrestler stands on a circular podium base with a black post featuring Steve Austin's signature skull logo as well as sculpted turnbuckles and rope to create the full immersive look of the WWE ring in collectible format."

"The Stone Cold Steve Austin 1:4 Scale Statue is fully sculpted, featuring a detailed black costume including his vest, trunks, bracelets, knee pads, a knee brace, and boots, all carefully designed to capture the actual appearance of fabric to give the piece some serious realism. Stone Cold Steve Austin's silver-studded vest is also decked out with his signature symbols, including "AUSTIN" on the right side, two different skull designs, the 3:16 tag on the left side, and the nickname "STONE COLD" across the back shoulders. Finished with a small gold necklace detail, this Stone Cold stunner of a statue is an absolute must-have for fans of this wrestling icon. And that's the bottom line on the Stone Cold Steve Austin 1:4 Scale Statue by PCS! Bring him home for your wrestling collection today."