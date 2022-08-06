Street Fighter II Balrog Knocks Out the Competition New SC Figure

Storm Collectibles is at it again as the incredible toy company is about to knock out your gaming collection once again. It looks like their Street Fighter line is getting a new fighter as Balrog has entered the ring. Balrog is a popular Street Fighter that appeared as a boss for gamers in the widely popular game Street Fighter II. However, he did get upgraded to become playable in Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, and plenty of fans have loved him since. Storm Collectibles is bringing Balrog to life as their next 1:12 scale fighter for their collection. This deadly boxer is loosely based on Mike Tyson, possibly Muhammed Ali, and you can easily see it by the poses he is placed in.

Storm Collectibles loaded Balrog out with some sweet swappable parts as four interchangeable head sculpts. Plenty of expressions are captured here, and you can really see the Mike Tyson in him with these. Collectors will also be able to display Balrog with or without a shirt with a swappable body part. One effect part will also be included as well helping you showcase power in and out of the ring. The Street Fighter Balrog figure is priced at $90, he is set for a Q4 2022 release, and pre-orders are located here.

"BALROG, known as M. Bison in Japan, is a character from the Street Fighter series of fighting games. He first appeared as a boss character in Street Fighter II. Balrog is generally self-centered, hot-tempered, arrogant and sadistic. He is a belligerent pugilist who possesses an insatiable urge for money and a vicious, bullying mean streak, often refusing to take responsibility for his actions."

Features:

4 x Interchangeable Head Sculpt

Additional Interchangeable Shirtless Body-Part

1 x Effect Part

Estimated Release Date: Q4 2022