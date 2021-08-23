Street Sharks Return with Brand New Releases from Mattel Creations

Mattel Creations is back at it again with another incredible and unique collectible for fans to get their hands on. The Street Sharks are back as Mattel brings to life three original concepts to life. Many fans were hoping for a full-on Street Sharks re-release with new details, new accessories, better articulation, and more. However, it seems that Mattel Creation has dove into the past to bring three original sketch designs to life that never got figures in the past. This is even better, giving old and new collectors an amazing new figure as well as a piece of Street Sharks history.

Three figures are coming on August 26, 2021, with the shark known as Ripster, Karkass, a previous model to Piranhoid, and the villainous Clambo. Each figure will come in a highly detailed box and will feature a nice set of accessories to go with each of their personalities. Mattel Creations has these beasts priced at $75 each, which seems pretty high, so I am curious if they are limited edition runs. I hope Mattel can bring back the Street Sharks as they will easily be a massive hit, and honestly this is a perfect way to kick off the mighty line. Check out the whole Street Sharks Mattel Creation project here and prepare to make a splash!

"THE HEROES THAT COULD'VE BEEN – Before they became our favorite animated man-sharks from the '90s, the Street Sharks started as sketches. Some of the sketches eventually morphed into the toothy crime fighters we know and love, and some never saw the light of day. Until now. Our designers dug through the archives to give three original concepts of Clambo, Karkass, and Ripster their time in the water. And the result is fin-tastic!"

RIPSTER – Our lead shark, originally imagined as the lead jock and named "Ripley", wears cleats, a helmet, and sunglasses. His weapon of choice? A football missile perfect for jawesome power passes.

KARKASS – Long before he became "piranhoid," Karkass had evil in his gills. Featuring a piranha's toothy grin and removable fish fists, this nemesis is casually dressed in sneakers and a track jacket.

CLAMBO – This half-man, half-mollusk is armed to the teeth and all villain. He features a camo shell, multiple blasters, and a biting sneer.