TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 Revealed By Super7, Up For Order Now

TMNT Ultimates wave 8 is now up for preorder from Super7, and the big figure in this wave is their release of Genghis Frog. He will be joined by Robotic Rocksteady, a silver version of Shredder, and Astronaut Raph. Each comes with a plethora of accessories specific to each character, and I would be lying if I said that the helmet head for Raph and the tongue gun for Genghis were not two of the best accessories in the line so far. All of the figures come housed in the iconic Ultimates packaging, and each figure will run you $55. Check them out below, along with a full list of accessories for each. You can preorder right here.

Super7 TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 Details

"A robotic rhino, a punk frog, a space-bound turtle, and the return of the original Ninja Turtles bad guy! Super7's latest wave of made-to-order 7" scale TMNT ULTIMATES! Figures take a giant step for Turtklekind with Robotic Rocksteady, Genghis Frog, Space Cadet Raphael, and a new version of Shredder, all with interchangeable heads & hands and a variety of accessories!"

TMNT Genghis Frog

2x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Tongue head

6x interchangeable hands 2x Fists 2x Gripping hands 2x Weapon gripping hands

1x Tongue gun

1x Boogie Board with leash

1x Bandolier with removable grenades

1x Sunglasses

1x Necklace

TMNT Robot Rocksteady

8x Interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Open hands

2x Fist hands 1x Chainsaw blade hand 1x Energy sword hand

1x Wrist blaster

1x Cyber sewer shield

2x Shoulder pistols

2x Shoulder pistol muzzle flash effects

TMNT Shredder (Silver Armor)

2x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Alternate silver head

6x interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Open hands 2x Fist hands

2x Interchangeable capes 1x Cape (plastic) 1x Cape (soft goods)

1x Katana sword

2x Fist daggers

2x Throwing stars

1x Kama Sword

1x Mutagen cannister

Space Cadet TMNT Raphael

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Space cadet head 1x Space trooper head

8x Interchangeable hands 2x Open hands 2x Fists hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Trigger finger hands

1x Space bubble helmet (removable)

1x Alien

1x Space goggles (removable)

1x Pizza box

1x Sword

2x Energy Sai's

1x Space blaster with hose

