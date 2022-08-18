TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 Revealed By Super7, Up For Order Now
TMNT Ultimates wave 8 is now up for preorder from Super7, and the big figure in this wave is their release of Genghis Frog. He will be joined by Robotic Rocksteady, a silver version of Shredder, and Astronaut Raph. Each comes with a plethora of accessories specific to each character, and I would be lying if I said that the helmet head for Raph and the tongue gun for Genghis were not two of the best accessories in the line so far. All of the figures come housed in the iconic Ultimates packaging, and each figure will run you $55. Check them out below, along with a full list of accessories for each. You can preorder right here.
Super7 TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 Details
"A robotic rhino, a punk frog, a space-bound turtle, and the return of the original Ninja Turtles bad guy! Super7's latest wave of made-to-order 7" scale TMNT ULTIMATES! Figures take a giant step for Turtklekind with Robotic Rocksteady, Genghis Frog, Space Cadet Raphael, and a new version of Shredder, all with interchangeable heads & hands and a variety of accessories!"
TMNT Genghis Frog
- 2x interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Tongue head
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 2x Fists
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Weapon gripping hands
- 1x Tongue gun
- 1x Boogie Board with leash
- 1x Bandolier with removable grenades
- 1x Sunglasses
- 1x Necklace
TMNT Robot Rocksteady
- 8x Interchangeable hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Open hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 1x Chainsaw blade hand
- 1x Energy sword hand
- 1x Wrist blaster
- 1x Cyber sewer shield
- 2x Shoulder pistols
- 2x Shoulder pistol muzzle flash effects
TMNT Shredder (Silver Armor)
- 2x interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Alternate silver head
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Open hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Interchangeable capes
- 1x Cape (plastic)
- 1x Cape (soft goods)
- 1x Katana sword
- 2x Fist daggers
- 2x Throwing stars
- 1x Kama Sword
- 1x Mutagen cannister
Space Cadet TMNT Raphael
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- 1x Space cadet head
- 1x Space trooper head
- 8x Interchangeable hands
- 2x Open hands
- 2x Fists hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Trigger finger hands
- 1x Space bubble helmet (removable)
- 1x Alien
- 1x Space goggles (removable)
- 1x Pizza box
- 1x Sword
- 2x Energy Sai's
- 1x Space blaster with hose