Star Trek Ultimates Wave 1 Up For Order From Super7
Star Trek fans have a new line to collect. After a successful launch for a line of ReAction figures, the big question was always, "What about Ultimates?" and now we know. Wave one has been revealed and put up for preorder as of this afternoon. The four figures that make up the first wave are Lieutenant Commander Data, Guinan, Commander Riker, and Locutus of Borg. All feature fantastic sculpts and easter eggs galore for fans, some specific to each character. These are pretty loaded, if I am being honest. All will come housed in the standard Ultimates packaging we know and love. Orders are open through Super7 until December 2nd; each figure will run you $55. Check them out below.
Star Trek Ultimates Wave 1 Details
Super7's latest ULTIMATES! are ready to beam into your collection! Introducing Star Trek: The Next Generation ULTIMATES! Wave 1, featuring Lieutenant Commander Data, Guinan, Commander Riker, and Locutus of Borg! Super7 is taking these Star Trek: The Next Generation figures where no one has gone before: the highly detailed, intricately designed world of 7" scale ULTIMATES! Collectors are going to be assimilating these made-to-order figures into their collective, er… collection faster than a Borg cube!
Locutus:
- 3x Interchangeable heads
- 1x Borg head
- 1x Alternate A Borg head
- 1x Alternate B Borg head
- 3x Interchangeable hands
- 1x Claw
- 1x Open hand
- 1x Gripping hand
Data:
- 3x Interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Visor head
- 1x Alternate plug head
- 5x Interchangeable hands
- 2x Open hands
- 1x Violin gripping hand
- 1x Phaser / Tricorder gripping hand
- 1x Card hand
- 1x Spot the cat
- 1x Violin
- 1x Violin bow
- 1x Poker chip stack
- 1x Poker chip pile
- 1x Phaser
- 1x TriCorder
Guinan:
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Smiling head
- 6x Interchangeable hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Expressive hands
- 1x Trigger hand
- 1x Weapon gripping hand
- 1x Pyramid Game
- 4x Glassware
- 1x Tray
- 1x Rifle
Riker:
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- 1x Neutral head
- 1x Smiling head
- 8x Interchangeable hands
- 2x Open hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Trombone hands
- 1x Phaser gripping hand
- 1x Card hand
- 1x Captain Picard Day Doll
- 1x Trombone
- 1x Trombone Mute
- 1x Card deck
- 1x Phaser
- 1x Ace Card