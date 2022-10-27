Star Trek Ultimates Wave 1 Up For Order From Super7

Star Trek fans have a new line to collect. After a successful launch for a line of ReAction figures, the big question was always, "What about Ultimates?" and now we know. Wave one has been revealed and put up for preorder as of this afternoon. The four figures that make up the first wave are Lieutenant Commander Data, Guinan, Commander Riker, and Locutus of Borg. All feature fantastic sculpts and easter eggs galore for fans, some specific to each character. These are pretty loaded, if I am being honest. All will come housed in the standard Ultimates packaging we know and love. Orders are open through Super7 until December 2nd; each figure will run you $55. Check them out below.

Star Trek Ultimates Wave 1 Details

Super7's latest ULTIMATES! are ready to beam into your collection! Introducing Star Trek: The Next Generation ULTIMATES! Wave 1, featuring Lieutenant Commander Data, Guinan, Commander Riker, and Locutus of Borg! Super7 is taking these Star Trek: The Next Generation figures where no one has gone before: the highly detailed, intricately designed world of 7" scale ULTIMATES! Collectors are going to be assimilating these made-to-order figures into their collective, er… collection faster than a Borg cube!

Locutus:

3x Interchangeable heads 1x Borg head 1x Alternate A Borg head 1x Alternate B Borg head

3x Interchangeable hands 1x Claw 1x Open hand 1x Gripping hand



Data:

3x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Visor head 1x Alternate plug head

5x Interchangeable hands 2x Open hands 1x Violin gripping hand 1x Phaser / Tricorder gripping hand 1x Card hand

1x Spot the cat

1x Violin

1x Violin bow

1x Poker chip stack

1x Poker chip pile

1x Phaser

1x TriCorder

Guinan:

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Smiling head

6x Interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Expressive hands 1x Trigger hand 1x Weapon gripping hand

1x Pyramid Game

4x Glassware

1x Tray

1x Rifle

Riker:

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Smiling head

8x Interchangeable hands 2x Open hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Trombone hands 1x Phaser gripping hand 1x Card hand

1x Captain Picard Day Doll

1x Trombone

1x Trombone Mute

1x Card deck

1x Phaser

1x Ace Card