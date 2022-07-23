The Book of Boba Fett Boba's Starship Vehicle Set Debuts from Hasbro

San Diego Comic Con Star Wars reveals are here, with another updated release arriving for Boba Fett! Coming to us from The Book of Boba Fett, Boba's Starship is back with a new, updated, weathered design from the new Disney+ series. This is literally yet another re-release, but it is a necessary one giving us the iconic starship once again with some updated features. The ship has now been renamed Firespray and Boba's Starship instead of Slave I for obvious reasons. The Vintage Collection Star Wars packaging showcases this updated name, and at least the windowless packing has not impacted classic boxes like this.

The Book of Boba Fett Starship will feature new weathering detail just like the show as he steals it from Jabba's Palace. The ship will include an opening cockpit as well as functioning landing gear and a ladder accessory. A robed Boba Fett Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure is also included, which will be the best part of the set. This is the exact same Slave I that can still be found for The Empire Strikes Back release with no Carbonite Han Solo. The Seismic Charges, display stand, and escape pod are still included, though. Boba Fett's Starship comes in at an unnecessary $199.99 and is set for Spring 2023 release. The ship set will be a Fan Channel, and Hasbro Pulse Exclusive and pre-orders arrive today at 5PM EST.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT'S STARSHIP – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $199.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT'S STARSHIP is inspired by the Firespray starship's appearance in THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series on Disney+. A powerful pursuit craft made famous by Jango Fett in the days of the Republic, this ship was inherited by Boba Fett for his career as a bounty hunter."

"With realistic detail including an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory, this Boba's Starship toy is the perfect gift for kids ages 4 and up and can be displayed action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle, stand, Boba Fett (Tython) figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers."