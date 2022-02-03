The Joker DC Artist Alley Statue Arrives with a New DC Direct Drop

McFarlane Toys has dominated the DC Comics world with their interesting and sometimes impressive line up of DC Multiverse figures. While they really have been slacking lately, the tables are turning as the resurrection of DC Direct is underway under McFarlane. A lot of lines were halted in their tracks after the demise of DC Direct with Batman Black & White, DC Essentials, Batman Animated Figures, and so much more. One of the more unique status lines under their belt was the DC Artists Alley statue that added a unique flavor to iconic DC Comics characters. A lot of these lines are finally returning, and it looks like the DC Artists Alley is one of them with The Joker.

Based on art by Brandt Peters, The Joker is getting a very cartoony and wacky design as the newest DC Direct statue release. This unique interpretation is what Artists Alley is all about and brings the world of DC Comic to the artistic world once again. The sculpt on Joker is intense, and the colors are very powerful adding a very dynamic look and feel to this piece. Looking like a new Cuphead villain, this version of the Clown Prince of Crime might be what that one collector is looking for and fans can find him right here. The DC Artists Alley Limited Edition The Joker Brandt Peters Design will be priced at $64.99 and will release in March 2022.

"The DC Artists Alley The Joker by Brandt Peters Statue stands approximately 6 1/2-inches tall and is made of plastic. Artists Alley is a graphic and stylized plastic collector statue line from DC Collectibles based on designs from today's cutting edge artists. Channeling the popular comic convention experience, DC Artists Alley brings unique, artistic viewpoints to the DCU through highly-detailed, limited edition designer vinyl and includes a print featuring the original artwork the figure is based on."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of PVC

Based on the art of Brandt Peters

DC Artists Alley brings unique, artistic viewpoints to the DC Universe