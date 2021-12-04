The Legacy of Tony Stark Arrives with Hasbro's Avengers: Nano Gauntlet

It is a real treat that Hasbro has been dishing out amazing replicas as part of their Star Wars: The Black Series and Marvel Legends lines. With heavy hitters like a Darth Vader helmet to a variety of Captain America shields, Hasbro gives fans some awesome inexpensive replicas. Thanks to Disney, we recently got our hands on the Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends The Infinity Saga Nano Gauntlet. This replica brings the Iron Man Mark LXXXV gauntlet to life with movie sound effects, lights, and even 5 removable Infinity Stones. So let's not wait any longer and dive right into the review and see if it is a worthy addition to your Marvel collection.

There is no point to sugar coat it, but sadly the Marvel Legends Nano Gauntlet replica did not fit on my hand. I have never had an issue with any of Hasbro replicas and they all have fit quite nicely until this one. The glove is quite tight and it needs a more petite handshape to fit inside the Iron Man gauntlet. From people who were able to try it on, the rubber fingers are nice and will allow for a "SNAP" to happen. which does have its own sound effect. The rough surface inside does make it quite painful to use, so I do not think I would recommend it for long use. I am surprised that Hasbro did not allow for bigger access to the glove since this is an over $100 replica that is definitely more of an adult collector's item rather than a kid's play toy.

Besides the ability to not wear the glove, the Avengers: Endgame Nano Gauntlet is beautifully detailed with a nice metallic paint job. The removable Infinity Stones are a huge plus that can each be pushed and have their own unique light and sound. When all is said and done, the Nano Gauntlet is a nice 1:1 scale replica for Marvel fans who want to display their love for Avengers: Endgame. However, for $129.99 it is sad that I do not have the ability to wear it and would rather have an actual replica I can use. It does have a nice set of lights, sounds, and detail on it, but I would rather get my hands on the Thanos Gauntlet knowing it would fit. The Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends The Infinity Saga Nano Gauntlet is available for purchase right now and collectors can find it here if they are curious about checking it out themselves.