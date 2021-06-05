The Mandalorian Black Series Replica Helmet Is a Collectors Dream

Star Wars and Marvel is easily one of the hottest franchises out there right now with the arrival of the new series on Disney+. The debut of The Mandalorian has changed everything, but from The Child's arrival to the connections between The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series. The Mandalorian has also started a hot buzz with Star Wars collectibles once again, from figures, plushes, Pop Vinyls, and much more. Hasbro has easily been dominating with their collectible releases, including one of the best Black Series replica helmets ever released. That is right, for those who were unaware, Hasbro did create and release an electric replica helmet of the infamous bounty hunter. This is one collectible that should be high up on any collectors list as this is an incredible helmet that does The Mandalorian right.

Hasbro used the standard one-size-fits-all for this helmet with straps on the inside that fans can adjust for a better fit. the inside of the replica has added padding for an even comfier fit than any helmet that Hasbro has released before. The helmet feature that iconic Beskar Armor shine that I was actually surprised about. I was honestly excepting a more matte finish like the Marvel Legends Ant-Man replica helmet. Crafted just like the helmet from the popular Disney+ series, fans can now become the man himself with a beautifully recreated helmet just for their collection. Hasbro also added a huge set of detail inside the helmet, only adding to the depth of the entire collectibles appearance. There are electronic parts too with internal lights and a flashlight attachment for the replica, which is the exact same as what we see Din Djarin use in the Mudhorn cave in Season 1. It is simple to swap out the parts for this attachment as well as turn the lights on and off, which is always a plus with these replica helmets.

The Mandalorian fans will not want to miss out on owning one of these truly incredible helmets for their Star Wars collection. Din's helmet was already a simple design but putting it in collector's hands for only $119.99 is an absolute bargain. The shine is amazing, swapping out the attachments is simple, and the interior detail is a work of art. Pre-orders for these helmets are still up in various places like here, so be sure to reserve one if you can. Be on the lookout for the upcoming limited edition replica Amban Phase Pulse NERF blaster this Fall that will be a perfect companion piece to this helmet.