The Mandalorian Gets Three More Hasbro Figures for Mando Monday

The Mando Monday reveals continue as Hasbro announces three more figures for The Mandalorian. Coming out of their Star Wars: The Black Series figure line is three characters that fans have been waiting for. Starting things off first is the big bad of season one, Moff Gideon. His season 1 final design is back once again as he comes with a blaster and Darksaber. The Guild is summoning up Greef Karga next with this new 6" The Mandalorian. Featuring deco straight from the Disney+ show, he will come with two blasters and will be ready to join Mando on his journey. Last but not least, Kuili has spoken as the last reveal from Hasbro. He will only come with a single blaster rifle bit a worthy addition to The Mandalorian Black Series figure line.

The Mandalorian continues to gain some traction as Season 2 is on a roll. All three of these Star Wars figures are packed with articulation, detail, and accessories that will only enhance display or play. All of these new The Mandalorian Star Wars: The Black Series figures are set to release in Spring 2021. Each figure will be priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are set to arrive today at 4 PM EST here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KUIIL Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KUIIL Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."