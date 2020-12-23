The Mandalorian Transport Trooper Comes to Life with Hot Toys

Coming out of the new season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a new figure from Hot Toys. The Transport Trooper is getting the 1:6th scale figure treatment and will be a great addition to your Imperial ranks. Stationed on the planet of Morak, these Transport Troopers have the task of transporting the explosive material rhydonium on the planet's refinery. Packed with weathered deco, armor, and fabric undersuit, this figure sculpted with passion. Star Wars fans can even imagine this is Din Djarin under that mask adding a new fun addition to your The Mandalorian collection.

This new Stormtrooper class will make a great new design to add to your collection. These new classes in the Empire are great to see and are even better to see when places next to other Hot Toys trooper figures. This Star Wars The Mandalorian Transport Trooper Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $220. He is set to release in January and March 2022, pre-orders are live and can be found here.

The Transport Trooper From The Mandalorian Arrives

"The Transport Trooper is the pilot of an Imperial Combat Assault Transports responsible for transporting highly volatile and explosive rhydonium to the remnant Imperial refinery on the planet of Morak where the mission proves to be deadly and dangerous… Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to expand The Mandalorian collectible series and introduce the Transport Trooper™ Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!"

"The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on Transport Trooper as seen in The Mandalorian featuring skillfully developed helmet and armor, a fabric under-suit, a blaster, and a display base! Recruit this amazing new sixth scale collectible figure of the memorable Transport Trooper in your Star Wars collection today!"

The Transport Trooper Sixth™ Scale Collectible Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Transport Trooper in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Newly developed helmet and finely crafted body armor with specially applied distress effects

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable black-colored gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding pistol



Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Transport Trooper armor with weathering effects

One (1) dark green-colored long sleeve shirt with weathering effects

One (1) red-colored bicep armor for upper right arm

One (1) Transport Trooper belt

One (1) pair of dark green-colored pants with weathering effects

One (1) pair of dark green-colored armored boots with weathering effects

Weapon:

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessory:

Figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate