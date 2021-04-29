New Munsters ReAction Figures Available Now From Super7

The Munsters are joining one of the best action figure lines on the market. Super7 today announced and started taking orders for their first wave of ReAction figures from the timeless TV show. Herman, Lily, and Grandpa make up this first of what will hopefully be many waves of figures. Herman comes with his satchel, Lily comes with a candle, and Grandpa comes with some chemistry stuff. Each figure comes on a vintage-style cardback and will run you $18 a figure. You can check out The Munsters down below.

The Munsters Just Warms My Heart

"Come along as we visit 1313 Mockingbird Lane! America's least average family is here and ready to scare up some kooky hijinks! Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Munster ReAction figures are now available!"

"Physically imposing, but equally kind and naive, Herman Munster is everyone's favorite lovable lunk. We wouldn't want Herman to go hungry at his funeral home job, so this 3.75" articulated ReAction figure features a lunch box accessory. She's Donna Reed, just in vampire form. Lily is the glue that holds the wacky Munsters family together, to be sure. This 3.75" articulated ReAction figure of Lily Munster comes complete with a candlestick accessory and vinyl cape. Grandpa Munster doesn't look a day over 375 years old, and he's ready to cook up some hijinx in his basement laboratory! This 3.75" articulated ReAction figure comes with test tube and beaker accessories as well as a vinyl cape."

These are just perfect. Why it took so long for us to get Munsters figures in this line, I will never know, but they probably should have been some of the first. I am glad they waited, however, cause now we will get the best possible version of each character. You can place an order for these right now by clicking here.