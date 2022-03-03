The Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Hungry with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom reveals their newest The Suicide Squad collectible as they reveal the King Shark Dynamic 8ctiion Heroes Figure. This lovable giant is a deadly when he wants to be and he comes to life with this jawesome 8" tall 1/9 scale figure. Featuring 12 points of articulation, The Suicide Squad King Shark will come with two different head sculpts, a pair of swappable hands, a book, a Peacemaker bomb, starfish, and 6 of those deadly sea creatures. His shorts are made of fabric and this lovable shark will be a must-have collectible for any fan of James Gunn's DCEU masterpiece. This figure will go great with Beast Kingdom's Peacemaker figure and now fingers crossed Ratcatcher II can get a DAH figure in the future. King Shark is priced at $117.99, is set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Hungry!" DC's superhero mashup 'Suicide Squad' have assembled with a cast of zany and fun characters! Of all the colorful cast members, King Shark stood out as the craziest, yet sweetest of them all! Having been freed from the 'Blackgate' belle reve, King Shark, or 'Nanaue' as he is affectionally nicknamed, is a hungry half human half shark hybrid that is as powerful as he is caring and is ready for action!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is back with a new DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes), the King Shark Nanaue DAH action figure. A detailed, yet sturdy figure is accompanied with a pair of Nanaue's favorite shorts, made of real fabric. The shark with a heart of gold also includes a set of replaceable hands as well as two head sculpts, including one with a hungry, open mouth, and not forgetting his many famous accessories such as his favorite stafish, peace bomb and more. Collectors are also able to pose King Shark in a number of different ways, with 12 points of articulation making Nanaue nimble and up for any task The Suicide Squad give him. This is a set for fans of the most adorable shark in superhero history, so make sure yours is ordered from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

DAH-035 The Suicide Squad King Shark Nanaue」Included accessories：

Dedicated DAH designed King Shark Nanaue, with around 12 points of articulation

Two (2) replacement head sculpts (Regular, open mouth)

Two (2) types of replacement hands (Opened, gripping)

Accessories: 1 book, 1 peace messenger bomb, 1 starfish, 6 ferocious sea monster

Shorts made of real fabric

Product Measurements ： Approx 21cm

Approx 21cm Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)