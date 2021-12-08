NECA Reveals Packaging For TMNT/Universal Monsters Mash-Up

TMNT and the Universal Monsters have a rich history together. One of the many crossover figures in the original Playmates line was two sets of figures featuring the Turtles as various monsters. They have always been some of my personal favorites, and since NECA got the license for both, in the back of my mind, I wondered what a NECA TMNT universal Monsters line might look like. Well, wonder no more, as they have revealed their first figure, Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster. Mikey was the original Turtle figure tribute to Frankenstein's Monster, and I love that NECA is going to put their own stamp on them. Below is the packaging for the figure. Spoiler: it is amazing, and it teases some figures to come.

NECA+TMNT+Universal Monsters= Take All My Money

"This spooky season, NECA is thrilled and chilled to announce a Turtle-tacular new crossover line of 7-inch scale action figures: Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The line will pay tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror. Inspired by the silver-screen classic Frankenstein, celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2021, Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster reimagines the temperamental Turtle as the misunderstood monster. It includes a metal chain, interchangeable hands, and two lightning bolt sai. Comes in a collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration."

Man, I cannot wait for this figure. As you can see from the side panel as well, Leo will be Wolf Man (wish it was Donnie) and Mikey will be The Mummy. Looks like we might be getting April as The Bride as well, which would be pretty cool. I have a feeling that these are going to prove to be quite popular, so more than one wave will probably happen. Look for this figure to hit stores soon, TMNT fans. He can be preordered right here.