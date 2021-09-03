Tubbz Horror Icons Rubber Ducks Are Now On Sale

Tubbz rubber duck line has taken off in ways that I cannot even fathom at this point, but man, are these popular. We cannot keep them in stock at this point in my comic store, and these new horror icon ones are going to go even faster. This year, new additions to the line include Stripe from Gremlins and Chucky, along with monster duckies based on the Hammer Horror takes on the classic Universal Monsters including Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, The Mummy, and Werewolf. Also coming back out are ducks based on The Lost Boys, Pennywise, The Exorcist, and Beetlejuice. Each retails for $15.99. Check out a commercial for them below. You can place an order for them here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: All Scream for Halloween! TUBBZ Horror Collection! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqZ7-ksUqxo&t=1s)

Tubbz Horror Icons Are Going To Fly Off Shelves This Season

"This gruesome bunch of TUBBZ Collectibles is getting set for some spooky adventures this Halloween! Straight from Hammer House of Horror is this gruesome foursome! Dracula: Sticking out like a sore thumb, checkout that infamous hairline; he's wearing his black cloak, and those fangs are on show; he's definitely ready to pounce this Halloween. Frankenstein's Creature: This Creature has been through it; just look at him with that pale, thin skin showing his veins, angry scar on his forehead, bulging eye, and wrapped in chains. No wonder he's raging! The Mummy: Even under all those bandages, we can see an angry duck trying to get out. Werewolf: His life in the pond was doomed from the day he was born… a child born on Christmas Day was destined to become a werewolf or a duck?"

"Joining the Hammer House of Horror are icons from Gremlins and Child's Play: Gremlins – Stripe: The chief antagonist of the duck pond, you won't miss him with his white 'mohawk' and those terrifying teeth. Chucky: the most terrifying doll in the history of dolls. One look at this guy, and he will be giving you nightmares on any night, not just Halloween."